Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Lumberjacks Get Shutout Wins

Hermantown defeated Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in the Section 7A title game rematch while Cloquet-Esko-Carlton shut out Grand Rapids.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the section 7A title game rematch, the No. 1 Hermantown boys hockey team once again came out on top, shutting out No. 12 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-0.

Joey Pierce, Sam High, Justin Thomas and Blake Biondi all scored in the Hawks’ win. Hermantown (11-3-1) will host St. Cloud on Saturday while Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will head to Lake Bemidji to take on Bemidji High School on Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday.

In other boys action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton dominated Grand Rapids 6-0.