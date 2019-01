Rangers Outlast Rails in Girls Basketball Thriller

The MIB girls baketball team needed overtime to take down Proctor on Tuesday night.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor girls basketball team led by one at the half, but Mountain Iron-Buhl hung on until the very end as they get the win 46-43 in overtime Tuesday night at the Rails Gym.

The Rangers push their record to 13-2 as they will host Cloquet on Thursday. The Rails fall to 11-5 as they welcome Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday as well.