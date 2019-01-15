Renovations are in Progress at Super One in Superior

Super One has a total of 30 stores within Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Super One is remodeling its Oakes Avenue location in Superior and will now carry everything from food to hardware.

The grocery chain is making room for a new Ace hardware to replace about…

eight thousand square feet of the location.

Other new additions include new flooring, relocation of departments, and a new salad bar.

The store manager says it will make it convenient for customers.

“We do have a lot of people, kind of walk up traffic, that don’t have the opportunity to go down to Menard’s and go pick something up. Here have kind of like a one stop shop area,” said Store Manager James Sundstrom.

A grand opening for Ace Hardware and the completion of renovations are expected for May.