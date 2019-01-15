Tuesday January 15, 2019: Morning Forecast January 15, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Arctic Blast, Chilly Temperatures, Cold Front, cold spell, Cold Wind Chills, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, High Winds, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, Very Windy FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post December 7, 2018: Morning Forecast Sunday October 29, 2017, Morning Forecast: Scatter... Saturday October 7, 2017, Morning Forecast –... Thursday December 20, 2018: Morning Forecast