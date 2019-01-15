Walz: Minnesota Won’t Leave Anyone Behind During Shutdown

Walz Says all Benefits are Being Paid

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz pledges that state government won’t leave any Minnesotan behind as it works to fill gaps left by the partial federal government shutdown.

Surrounded by faith, community and governmental leaders on Tuesday, the Democratic governor said the shutdown represents “uncharted territory” and that his administration is still assessing all the implications.

But he says the state has measures in place to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, at least through the end of February. He says all benefits are being paid, nobody in state government has been laid off, and he’s not asking the Legislature to come up with additional money yet.

Walz says his administration is working to try to ensure that the state gets fully reimbursed from the federal government for all the expenses it’s covering.