Beargrease Offers Whiskeys of the World Fundraiser

The Inaugural Whiskeys of the World Fundraiser is Happening Friday, January 18 at Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub

DULUTH, Minn. – Voted as a Top 40 Whiskey Restaurant in the United States by Whiskey Advocate, Whiskeys of the World will wake up your taste buds.

Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub is hosting the fundraiser in support of the 35th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Five top-shelf whiskey’s will be paired with five made-from-scratch small plates for guests to enjoy.

The night will be filled with music, tales from the trails and a few surprises.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by clicking here.

All proceeds will help support the race. (It costs a minimum of $375 per mile to produce the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon each year.)