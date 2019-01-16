Billings Park Fire Deemed Suspicious
Damaged Estimated to be $5,000
DULUTH, Minn-
Authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious fire at a motel in Superior’s Billings park neighborhood.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Manning Motel on the 3200 block of Belknap Street in the city’s Billings Park neighborhood.
Firefighters arrived to a fully engulfed fire inside one of the rooms there. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
Three of the motel’s long-term residents were displaced by the fire.
Nobody was injured. A cause in this suspicious fire is under investigation.