Billings Park Fire Deemed Suspicious

Damaged Estimated to be $5,000

DULUTH, Minn-

Authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious fire at a motel in Superior’s Billings park neighborhood.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Manning Motel on the 3200 block of Belknap Street in the city’s Billings Park neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to a fully engulfed fire inside one of the rooms there. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Three of the motel’s long-term residents were displaced by the fire.

Nobody was injured. A cause in this suspicious fire is under investigation.