Emergency Assistance is Available for People Affected by Shutdown

Other cash assistance programs are also available.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the longest running government shut down continues People affected can apply for emergency assistance from St. Louis County.

Emergency assistance is a cash program that can help people affected by the shutdown resolve personal financial issues including eviction notices or utility shutoffs.

To qualify for the emergency benefits, applicants must meet a few qualifications.

“One is they could not have used emergency assistance in the last eighteen months, spent at least fifty percent of their net income on basic needs in the last sixty days,” said Financial Assistant Director Dusty Letica.

Individuals affected can apply online or pick up an application from Public Health and Human Service office located in the Government Services Center at 320 w 2nd street.

Click here for more information on emergency assistance and other financial assistance programs.