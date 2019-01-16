Evers Says he Will Make ‘First Step’ Toward pot Legalization

Evers Favors Legalization

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will likely include a “first step” toward legalizing medical marijuana in his first state budget proposal.

Wispolitics.com reported Wednesday that Evers made the comment in response to a question after meeting with board members of the Wisconsin Technology Council on Tuesday.

Evers was asked about his views on marijuana and said he favors legalization but doesn’t want to rush it.

Evers says his budget proposal will likely start the process of legalizing medical marijuana and other steps for full legalization including possibly calling for a statewide referendum.

Evers says he would sign that bill but “I just want to make sure we do it correctly.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he doesn’t support legalizing medical marijuana, while Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he’s open to it.