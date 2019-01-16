Firearm Theft Leads to Increased Police Presence at Hayward Schools

Authorities Continue to Investigate the Incident

HAYWARD, Wis. – Extra police presence was requested at each building in the Hayward School District Wednesday morning due to a firearm theft at a Hayward business.

Hayward authorities received a report of a burglary at Ace Hardware in Hayward around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

It was determined that six handguns had been stolen from the store. The Ace Hardware store says two people were caught on surveillance video during the “smash and grab” burglary and they appear to be juveniles.

Superintendent Craig Olson requested extra police presence at the schools due to the timing of the burglary but states there was no threat made towards any of the schools at any time.

“This was completely a proactive approach to keep our students safe,” said Superintendent Olson.

The Hayward School District continued to operate as a normal school day.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 715-634-5213.