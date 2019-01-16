Freezing Temperatures May Keep Your Car Off the Road

Winter inspection suggested to keep your car running.

DULUTH, Minn.- A big winter chill is in the forecast and temperatures continue to drop across the Northland.

The bitter cold is not only tough on people but also on vehicles.

It’s not only uncommon for temperatures to dip well below zero this winter, but what does that mean for your vehicle?

Freezing temperatures can have a major impact on your car.

Automotive experts say many factors can cause a car to not run properly.

A dead battery, thickened fluids, bad spark plugs, and deflated tires are just a few issues that may leave you scrambling for transportation on a very cold day.

According to AAA, a car battery with a low charge can lose up to sixty percent of its strength on an extra cold day.

An engine can use twice the current it would normally need.

One way to get your car ready for freezing temperatures is to have a winter inspection.

“The last thing you want to do is go outside when it’s twenty below and have your car not start because your battery isn’t good,” said Accurate Auto Repair Owner Jody Bellefeuille. “A lot of times we will do a pre-winter inspection, and check wiper blades, battery, and antifreeze.”

Freezing temperatures can leave roads slippery prompting plows to drop salt, which can cause corrosion to a vehicle’s undercarriage.

A car wash can help avoid damage to the undercarriage but is it safe to clean a vehicle as temperatures drop well below zero.

“The customers come in questioning is it safe to wash,” said Miller Mall Car Wash Owner Payton Sullivan. “It is definitely safe to wash, if we start to get down to the negative 20’s, if you weren’t parking in a garage, I probably wouldn’t say to wash, but when you are at minus five, minus ten and up its very safe to wash.”

Following a car wash or even if a vehicle has been in freezing temperatures, it is also suggested to check door locks and latches.

To avoid frozen locks and doors AAA recommends drivers spray a graphite lubricant on locks and coat door hinges with white lithium grease.

As a precaution remember to keep a full tank of gas in your vehicle as well.