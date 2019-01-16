Future of Freight Discussed in Duluth

Whether its semi-trailers leaving the Twin Ports full a goods, or rail cars packed with iron ore, the freight industry has a major impact on the local economy.

DULUTH, Minn.-Whether its semi-trailers leaving the Twin Ports full a goods, or rail cars packed with iron ore, the freight industry has a major impact on the local economy.

Today Northland leaders from the Minnesota Department of Transportation came together to discuss how they can improve the area’s freight transportation system.

One major issue they want to deal with are bottlenecks out on the roads, which can be headaches for all travelers, but especially those in the freight business.

“Ultimately, when we think about the economy, and how we stimulate the economy – how we at Minn-DOT plan for the future transportation system, impacts [the] freight business,” said Andrew Andrusko, the freight transportation planner. “So if there are ways to improve that and address bottlenecks, that’s what this plan is all about.”

The freight network discussed today included Interstate 35 and major rail lines owned by the Canadian National and Burlington Northern Santa Fe along with the ports in Duluth, Two Harbors, and Silver Bay.