HD Golf Simulators Now Available at Caddy Shack

Venue aims to be a community space in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Brand new HD golf simulators are now ready to be played at the Caddy Shack in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District.

The community space on West Superior Street tells us they have something fun for everybody with drinks, games, and indoor golf.

Golfers can virtually play the eighteenth hole at Pebble Beach or other world renowned courses from right here in Duluth.

“A lot of times we have that emphasis on golf and keeping your game up during the winter, but you don’t necessarily have the privacy, you don’t necessarily have access to a kind of spirit or beverage while you’re playing or potentially food, etc. and that’s something that I think kind of sets us apart,” said Katherine LaFleur, the Assistant General Manager of the Caddy Shack.

If golf isn’t your game, you can also play virtual soccer and hockey on the HD simulators.