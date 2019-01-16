Male Found Unresponsive in Duluth YMCA hot tub

The Incident is Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department, Duluth Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to a call of an unresponsive male found in a hot tub at the Duluth YMCA at 302 West 1st Street Wednesday morning.

Police say the male has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Donald Robbins.

Robbins was found fully submerged and unresponsive by an on duty lifeguard and immediately removed from the water.

Efforts to resuscitate Robbins were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is unknown. The incident is still under investigation.