Morris, Huffman Highlight Boxing Card at Grand Casino

Both Duluth boxers will be in Hinckley on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Let’s step into the ring as this Friday, Duluth’s own Markus Morris will headline the latest boxing card at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

Morris will take on Delorien Caraway with the winner getting a shot at the state junior welterweight title.

“With my last fight, I was more trying to be the boxer. This fight, I’m going to be the aggressor to come and push the fight and be on him more. He’s a good fighter. I take nothing from him. But I don’t think he is going to be ready for what I got for him,” said Morris.

Also on the card will be Danny Huffman who made his pro debut back in September at the DECC. And now he’s ready to go 2–0 on a much bigger stage.

“Well just growing up and going to all the Friday night fights at Hinckley, it’s kind of a little dream for me to fight there. It’s pretty cool. It will be a good card. It’s close enough where I’ve got great support from fans, friends and family who are coming out to support so it’s going to be a great night,” Huffman said.

Huffman will face Lucas Kennedy from Topeka, Kansas. The action starts at seven o’clock. Tickets are still available online and at the door.