Patterson Lawyers: Confession may Hinder Defense

Public Defender Says Starting the Case "Behind the Eight-Ball"

BARRON, Wis. -Attorneys for a man accused of kidnapping a Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents are acknowledging his confession could present a problem in his defense.

According to a criminal complaint, Jake Thomas Patterson told investigators he broke into 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ home near Barron in October, gunned down her parents and abducted her. He said he took her to a remote cabin, sometimes keeping her under his bed for hours on end, until she escaped last week.

Public defender Charlie Glynn tells The Associated Press it appears Patterson is starting the case “behind the eight-ball.” Patterson’s other public defender, Richard Jones, says investigators have compiled 30 banker’s boxes of evidence for the defense team to review, and that he’s not sure Patterson will get a fair trial in Wisconsin.

Glynn says he doesn’t know how Patterson will plead.