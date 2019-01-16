Ruby’s Pantry to Offer Federal Employee Discount

Federal Employees Will Receive Half off

DULUTH, Minn. – Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop is offering federal employees a discounted share at this month’s food distribution at the First United Methodist Church.

Federal employees will only need to provide a $10 cash donation for Thursday’s food distribution.

All federal employees will need to provide proof of their employment to receive the discount.

Registration is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with distribution beginning at 5:15 p.m. on January 17.

For a $20 cash donation patrons will receive two large boxes of food. Bags and baskets are not provided so it is recommended for guests to bring their own.

There are no income requirements and organizers say it’s a hand up not a handout.

The food comes from corporate donations and distribution goes until the food runs out.

On average Ruby’s Pantry donates about 235 shares of food to families every month.

If you are interested in volunteering for Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop you can call 218-727-5021.