Saints Basketball Teams Sweep Northland College

It was a good night for the St. Scholastica basketball teams as the women and men got wins Wednesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four players score in double figures as the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team topped Northland College 69-54 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Michala Walther led the Saints with 24 points and 7 rebounds, helping CSS capture their second straight win. Bryza Pizano scored 10 points to pace the LumberJills.

In the men’s game, St. Scholastica led by as much as 23 points as they got the home win over Northland 90-67.

Brandon Newman scored 20 points for the Saints, who have won three in a row.