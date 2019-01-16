Sherwin-Williams To Open On London Road In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s first-ever Sherwin-Williams is coming to a section of town that’s seeing more commercial development.

The paint business will be built on the 1800 block of London Road on an empty lot formally home to the Chalet Motel, which was torn down in 2011.

Sherwin-Williams is one of the biggest paint retailers in the country.

The new, 4000 square-foot location will include new landscaping with trees, according to plans submitted to the Duluth Planning Commission.

If that commission signs off on the project, Sherwin-Williams is expected to open by the fall of 2019.

There are two other store locations in the area; one in Superior and Hermantown.