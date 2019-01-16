Shipping Season Ends in Northland

The Lake Superior commercial shipping season has come to a close and it appears it's been another solid one for the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Lake Superior commercial shipping season has come to a close and it appears it’s been another solid one for the Northland.

Thirty-two millions tons of cargo were shipped out of Duluth, which is slightly down from last year.

Port Authority officials say that number wasn’t unexpected as less coal is being shipped out due to environmental concerns.

Iron ore, however, continued to be an economic driver for the area.

“Even though we had a tough start to season, we really were able to make up tonnage by the time fall and early winter rolled along, so those tonnages remained well over 25 percent above five year averages,” said Adele Yorde of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Six ships along with the William A. Irvin are currently being docked at Frazer shipyards in Superior for routine maintenance.

The Port Authority said when those ships are docked in the area, it has an economic impact of $6 million on the community as more help is hired during this time of the year.