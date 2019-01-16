Superior Holds Comprehensive Recreation Plan Open House

City officials are now asking for public input on the plan

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior revealed their comprehensive outdoor recreation plan to the public on Wednesday.

City officials are asking for public input on the plan that includes the direction of the city’s parks, trails and playgrounds.

“The more people who love and recreate and really get engaged with the outdoor space, the more value to our community and really the more investment that ends up,” said Linda Cadotte, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for the City of Superior.

The final document is expected to come out in the next month for a review by the parks commission and the city council.