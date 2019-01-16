West Duluth Warming Center to Open due to Cold Temps

The Center is Located at City Center West

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth in partnership with St. Louis County and CHUM have announced the opening of a West Duluth Emergency Warming Shelter.

The Warming Shelter is located at City Center West at 5830 Grand Avenue and serves as a safe and welcoming night time warming space for those in need.

Officials with the city say based off the forecast for below zero temperatures they have determined the Warming Shelter will be open from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday January 17.

The city says they will continue to monitor the forecast and make a determination 24 to 36 hours in advance on whether to open the shelter or not.

They anticipate the center will open again 10:00 p.m. Thursday and stay open through Friday and Saturday due to cold temperatures. The announcement for weekend operation is pending at this time.