6th Graders Perform Concert at Superior Middle School

Band performed twelve songs for family and friends

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Music filled Superior Middle School for a sixth grade band performance.

The middle schoolers played twelve songs in front of their families and friends.

The music ranged from Christmas songs to American classics like “Skip to My Lou.”

Some of the sixth graders have already been playing music for a few years.

“When I was in fourth grade, I did the recorder and with fifth grade. I really liked it so I did clarinet because it was the closest thing to it,” said clarinet player, Chloe Wieberg.

Superior middle schoolers will perform an orchestra concert next Thursday.