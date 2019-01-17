Bulldog Women’s Hockey Excited for Rematch Against Buckeyes

Ohio State swept Minnesota Duluth back in November in Columbus.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in November, the UMD women’s hockey team were in Columbus taking on then-seventh ranked Ohio State. The Bulldogs scored the first goal in both games, but struggled the rest of the way offensively as the Buckeyes swept UMD.

This weekend, fifth-ranked OSU will come in to Amsoil Arena as the Bulldogs look to flip the script this time around. The team says they are much improved since then, including on offense where they’ve score 14 goals in their past four games.

“Obviously, we want to jump out and get a fast start on these guys versus coming from behind. Either way, I think just having the belief and knowledge that we can score goals puts us in a different mind-frame than where we were in November,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop Friday night is set for just after seven o’clock.