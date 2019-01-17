Discussion Engages Men About Sexual Violence

Men and Masculine Folks Network of Minnesota facilitating discussions statewide

DULUTH, Minn. – An organization hosted a discussion in Duluth engaging men in the subject of sexual violence.

The Men and Masculine Folks Network of Minnesota held the discussion at Men as Peacemakers in Downtown Duluth.

Their coordinator says it’s important to change the way men and boys are taught about sex and to focus on ending sexual violence in families.

“We think of the person lurking out of the bushes and raping the women, but that’s actually not the main narrative that we see when we talk to people that commit offenses. It’s really their half sister or their step sister or their step child,” said Pheng Thao of the Men and Masculine Folks Network.

Organization leaders hope these discussions make sexual violence a more visible conversation in the community.