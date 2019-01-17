Keep Your House Warm this Winter by Checking Your Furnace

Dirty filters can cause a furnace to go in to lockout mode.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- On a very cold day no one wants to return to a freezing home due to a broken furnace.

Experts recommend homeowners take a few precautionary steps such as checking vents outside of your home, replacing air filters, and keeping good batteries in your thermostat.

“Well it’s always a good idea to have them serviced regularly that can prevent a service call especially after hours, either on the weekend or nine o’clock at night,” said Advantage Air owner Joe Ligman.

Advantage Air is located on Tower Avenue in Superior.