Letter Carriers Deliver Mail in the Bitter Cold

Carriers say the key to stay warm is dressing in layers

DULUTH, Minn. – All over the Northland people are working outside in the bitter cold.

Letter carriers have to be prepared for all weather conditions, but one USPS employee says extreme cold is her least favorite.

She tells us they key to staying warm is being prepared and wearing plenty of layers.

“I have three pairs of pants on, I have three long sleeve shirts, and a sweatshirt and my jacket,” said letter carrier Tricia Keily.

Letter carriers deliver mail for about six to eight hours every day, depending on how much mail is on their routes.