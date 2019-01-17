New Warming Shelter Opening in Lincoln Park in February

Esther House will be the second warming center opened by Walking Victorious Ministry.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new warming center is set to open in Lincoln Park this February as temperatures continue to dip.

The Superior– based ministry, Walking Victorious will open a four bedroom home known as Esther House.

The center will provide daytime shelter and overnight warming during frigid cold conditions.

The ministry saw a need to help those who cannot get to Ruth House in Superior.

“Well were seeing a lot of issues with people not being able to make it over the bridge over here,” said Board Member Calliope Wilson. “The more locations we have and the more access people have to us the better it will be.”

Currently there is a need for volunteers to help staff Esther House for overnight shifts.

Click here for information on how you can volunteer.