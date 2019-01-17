Northland Schools Support Healthy Eating Resolutions

Wrenshall Schools Food Service Director Valerie Dahl Shares Tips to Getting Children to Enjoy Fruits, Vegetables During Meals

DULUTH, Minn. – With the start of a new year, healthy eating is a common resolution for families.

School cafeteria professionals can often provide tips and techniques used in the cafeteria to get students to consume healthier food options that can easily translate to habits at home.

• Create a food kaleidoscope – Children commonly eat with their eyes, if it looks colorful and bright, they are more likely to give it a try.

• Dip it or dunk it – Offer low-fat dressings, yogurts, or hummus to make it fun to eat raw fruits and veggies.

• Encourage kids to be food explorers – Provide opportunities for children to sample small portions of new types food

• Let their taste buds travel – Provide a variety of foods from different cultures and cuisines for all members of the family to try.

Schools across Minnesota are increasing fruit and vegetable options, must serve all whole grain-rich grains and lower the sodium on meals in addition to meeting regulations for snacks and other foods served to meet requirements stemming from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

The Minnesota School Nutrition Association (MSNA), founded in 1956 as a state-wide association with local chapters, is a non-profit association of 3,000 members who work to ensure that all children have access to healthy meals and nutrition education in Minnesota.

For more information about MSNA and upcoming events, click here.