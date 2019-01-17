Patterson Applied for a job in Superior day Closs Escaped

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The man suspected of abducting Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs and killer her parents applied for a job at Saratoga Liquor Company in Superior the day Closs escaped from captivity.

The online application was received by the company just after noon on January 10 and lists former jobs Patterson claimed to have worked such as “Marine Corps Boot Camp – San Diego, CA.”

In the skills section of the application Patterson wrote, “I’m an honest and hardworking guy. Not much work experience but I show up to work and am a quick learner.”

According to a recent CNN article, the manager of Saratoga Liquor Company, who declined to be identified, the company reviewed the application on Friday morning after news broke of Jayme’s escape. The manager said after reviewing the application, “I knew for sure it was the same kid.”

The manager called the Gordon and Barron County Sheriff’s offices who came and picked up the application in person.

Patterson was applying for a night warehouse position at the wholesaler. According to the manager, the distributor employs a relative of Jayme’s – and so the business knew of the kidnapping and murders before it was even reported on the news.

Authorities say Patterson confessed to kidnapping Closs after killing her parents on October 15.

Closs escaped while Patterson was away for a few hours. She ran to a neighbor for help.