People are Still Hitting the Slopes in Frigid Temperatures

92 year old Spirit Mountain founder living life on the slopes.

DULUTH, Minn.- Low temperatures and freezing wind chills aren’t stopping people of all ages from visiting Spirit Mountain including its Founder

As one of the most ideal locations for winter fun the groomed slopes of Spirit Mountain are open for all to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

On a cold brisk day, many choose to bask in the moment of endless possibilities shared with family and friends.

Even Spirit Mountain’s founder is living life on the slopes at the age of 92.

“I’m over ninety two years old, just be outside is a thrill, and then if I come to Spirit Mountain and ski with friends, life is good,” said founder George Hovland.

Spirit Mountain staff members are excited to provide a place of fun for people visiting on an extra cold day.

“It’s a great option to take away the mind from the cold temperatures because you can come outside and just have a healthy way to enjoy the snow and enjoy the winter,” said Action Sports Manager John Regenold.

As a reminder for keeping warm on the slopes, it is recommended to wear multiple layers including wool socks and a good winter jacket.

Spirit Mountain is open daily for the winter season.