Prep Basketball: Topper Girls, Bronco Girls, Rails Boys Secure Road Wins

The Duluth Marshall girls, International Falls girls and Proctor boys each got wins on the road Thursday night.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep basketball action, the Duluth Marshall girls got the road win over their arch-rivals Duluth East 65-48 Thursday night at the Duluth East High School gym.

In other basketball action, the International Falls girls basketball team knocked off Duluth Denfeld 63-33 and the Proctor boys picked up a road win over Duluth Marshall 85-57.

