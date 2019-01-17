Prep Basketball: Topper Girls, Bronco Girls, Rails Boys Secure Road Wins

The Duluth Marshall girls, International Falls girls and Proctor boys each got wins on the road Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep basketball action, the Duluth Marshall girls got the road win over their arch-rivals Duluth East 65-48 Thursday night at the Duluth East High School gym.

In other basketball action, the International Falls girls basketball team knocked off Duluth Denfeld 63-33 and the Proctor boys picked up a road win over Duluth Marshall 85-57.