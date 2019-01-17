Prep Hockey: Lumberjacks, Hilltoppers Score A Lot; Northern Stars Play to Scoreless Tie

In a high-scoring affair at the Heritage Center, the CEC boys topped Duluth Denfeld 8-5.

DULUTH, Minn. – After being down 2-0 at the end of the first period, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team scored six goals in the second period as they get the 8-5 win over Duluth Denfeld Thursday night at the Heritage Center.

In other boys hockey action, Carter Sullivan finished with two goals and three assists as Duluth Marshall knocked off Proctor 7-1 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

And in girls action, Sarah Spencer made 49 saves as Duluth and Hayward played to a scoreless tie.