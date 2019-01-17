Ruby’s Pantry Offers Special for Furloughed Government Workers

Workers can access the food pantry for $10 instead of the regular $20

DULUTH, Minn. – Ruby’s Pantry in Duluth is providing meals for government employees affected by the partial shutdown.

For only $10, or half the usual cost, government workers and their families could participate in the pantry.

Coordinators say it made sense to offer the special while workers continue to work without pay.

“I find that somewhat interesting to expect people to work and not get paid for it but I think Duluth has always been a community that has been very helpful to all its citizens,” said Tina Welsh, a Ruby’s Pantry coordinator.

Each person can choose what food they want and get about a hundred dollars worth to take home.

One person we talked to waiting in line who is not a government employee says it’s an easy process for anyone to take part in.

“Literally all you have to do is fill out a sheet with your name, address, phone number, how many people live in your household, and wait in line,” said Katie Hester.

Ruby’s Pantry at the Coppertop Church in Duluth serves food to the community the third Thursday of every month.