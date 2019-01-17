Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Aurora man Ordered to Undergo Mental Evaluation

Howson is due in Court Again on February 14

HIBBING, Minn. – A suspect charged in the murder of an Aurora man earlier this month has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine his mentally competency.

Deshon Bonnell, 18, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Joshua Lavalley on January 6 in Hibbing.

Lavalley’s body was found the same day by a snowmobiler on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr with a gunshot wound to his face.

Three suspects have been charged in connection with the homicide including 20-year-old Anthony Howson and a 17-year-old female.

All three suspects have been charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Howson has not been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 14.

Bonnell’s next court appearance will not be scheduled until after his psychological evaluation is complete.

The 17-year-old female suspect could still be charged as a juvenile in the case.