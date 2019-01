The Children’s Place at Miller Hill Mall is Closing

The Store Will Close by end of January

DULUTH, Minn. – The Children’s Place at the Miller Hill Mall is closing by the end of January.

According to a sign in the store, the children’s clothing store will close its doors on January 27, 2019.

Nationwide, The Children’s Place is planning to close 300 stores by 2020.

The Children’s Place will keep their regular business hours until the store closing.