Yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program Offered at Duluth YMCA

Type-2 Diabetes is preventable if steps are taken

DULUTH, Minn. – Type-2 diabetes is a huge problem nationwide, but the disease can be prevented.

At the Duluth YMCA, a yearlong program is helping people at risk for diabetes avoid the disease.

The goal of the class is to lower participant’s body weight by seven percent and gradually increase their physical activity to one-hundred-fifty minutes per week.

The facilitator says exercise is a huge factor in preventing diabetes.

“There’s a lot of illnesses, diseases, health challenges that are so tied in with diabetes so if we can help people not get diabetes, there’s a lot of health issues people don’t have to deal with, money they don’t have to spend,” said facilitator Judy Breuer.

“Control your blood sugar and your body movement and food and lifestyle right off the bat, it just saves so much on the back end, not having to try to come back from that and it’s easier for your body too.”

The program meets every Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Downtown Duluth YMCA.