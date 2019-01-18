After 11 Years at Port Authority, Adele Yorde Retires

Retirement Party Held at Port Authority

DULUTH, Minn.-After 11 years serving the Twin Ports, Adele Yorde of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority is retiring.

A party was thrown for Yorde as she said farewell to the workplace and colleagues she’s been with for over a decade.

Yorde’s daughter even surprised her mom with a visit, who wasn’t expecting her until April.

Now, Yorde has already got big plans ahead for the next chapter of her life.

“Late morning coffee still in sweatpants, got a couple of jigsaw puzzles,” she quipped.

“Seriously, y’know this has never been a job, and it’s never really been about me. So’m very humbled by the turnout of people today,” she said. “I have just had the most privileged life to be able to work for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.”

Yorde says she’ll begin training her successor on February 4th, for what she’s sure will be a seamless handoff.