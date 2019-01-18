Bayfront Family Center and Rink Temporarily Closing Saturday due to Weather

DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Family Center and ice rink is temporarily closing on Saturday due to freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division anticipates reopening the Family Center and rink on Sunday January 20 from 1-5 p.m. pending improved weather conditions.

The Bayfront Family Center is typically staffed 4-8 PM Monday through Friday, 1-8 PM on Saturdays and 1-5 PM on Sundays.

During open hours, the public is welcome to explore the free winter recreation equipment being offered.