Bulldog Women Use Strong First Period to Upset No. 5 Ohio State

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period as they hung on to upset No. 5 Ohio State 5-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Naomi Rogge scored twice for the Bulldogs, who also got goals from Sydney Brodt, Anna Klein and Gabbie Hughes. Maddie Rooney finished with 39 saves.