Company Tied to Polygamous Sect Leader Buys Minnesota Land

Jeffs Purchased 40 Acres of Land

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – A company tied to a man who led a polygamous sect’s South Dakota compound has purchased about 40 acres of land in northern Minnesota.

Seth Jeffs is listed as registered agent for the company that acquired land west of the Lake Superior town of Grand Marais. Cook County officials said Friday the property was transferred in August.

Jeffs is the brother of Warren Jeffs, imprisoned leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Seth Jeffs led the sect’s South Dakota Black Hills compound, which has raised concerns among nearby landowners.

Seth Jeffs took a plea deal in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case in 2016.

Jeffs applied to build a 5,760-square-foot building on the Minnesota land. He didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press.