Duluth Pack Unveils New Products Thanks to Customer Feedback

The New Wax Canvas Packs and Colors will be Available Tuesday, January 22, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack, a brand known for handcrafted outdoor gear made in the U.S.A since 1882, is kicking off the 2019 year with new canvas material options.

The locally based Made in America company is transparent in sharing how they receive ideas and growing selection of products from their customers. As Tom Sega, the President of Duluth Pack states, “Our customers are the smartest people we know. They tell us what they want and expect from us. We listen and deliver what we know they would be proud to use for years to come.”

The new waxed olive green and waxed light grey canvas colorways will be available in all products the company handcrafts inside their century old facility.

The new wax color collection was inspired by outdoor enthusiasts and is available in all in-line standard options and are based on top-selling canvas hues.

“We are pleased to be able to bring these color options to life for our customers to enjoy,” said Andrea Johnson, Duluth Pack’s Marketing Manager. “This wax canvas expansion showcases some of the best aspects of the brand’s DNA. We look forward to continue growing our selection for years to come.”

“This new line of wax colors has been a long time coming,” stated Molly Floen, Duluth Pack’s Retail Store Manager. “The entire prototype team has been analyzing, testing, and preparing for this launch that our customers have been requesting for over a year.”

The new line of products will be available in store and online to customers starting Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

