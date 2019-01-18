Huskies’ Tyger Pederson Steps Down as Field Manager

Pederson has accepted a position with the Palm Beach Cardinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies announced Friday afternoon that head coach Tyger Pederson has stepped down after one year as the team’s field manager.

Pederson, who led the Huskies to the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series, has accepted a position with the Palm Beach Cardinals to be their new hitting coach.

Pitching coach Marcus Pointer will be taking over for Pederson while retaining his pitching coach duties.

The Huskies saw a 15-win improvement in Pederson’s one year with the team. Duluth also broke the record for most steals and most runs scored in a single season.