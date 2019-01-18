Kids Spent the Day Off at UMD Kidsrock Winter Wonderland Day Camp

"It's just an overall good time."

DULUTH, Minn.- Children of all ages celebrated their day off by sledding, ice skating, and making winter crafts.

One student we spoke to was really happy with how the day was going.

“It’s really exciting because we get to skate, pretty much do anything a kid wants to do,” said Lauren Dimehart

Many of the children are participants of Univerisity of Minnesota Duluth’s Kidsrock summer program.

The festivities of the Winter Wonderland was an opportunity for parents to allow their kids to have some winter fun with familiar faces.

“It allows their parents to have a place to let their kids be and let them have fun and we have already established connections with them throughout the summer, so they are able to come here to have fun with some people they trust,” said Kidsrock Youth Group Lead Colby Murphy.

Click here for more information about the Kidsrock youth program.