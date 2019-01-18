Local Toy Store will Close after More Than 30 Years

"It's just something we're really going to miss."

DULUTH, Minn.- For over 30 years Explorations has been more than just a toy store to the Twin Ports community and now they are selling off their merchandise to prepare for closing.

Explorations has strived to make learning fun for children of all ages, by being an educational toy and teaching store over the last three decades.

More than 10,000 items, including games, puzzles, and books will be sold off at a discount to clear everything out.

With the rise of online sales, the memorable toy store could not compete to keep the doors open.

“The people’s habits have changed, people buy a lot online,” said owner Ken Weyenberg. “It’s a convenience to sit on your couch or the break room at work to order stuff, that’s a large part of why we need to close the store.”

Many shoppers are sad to hear about the closing, but they are happy to support the business since it will be the last time they will be able to purchase toys from Explorations.

“I feel good, but I feel sad,” said shopper Kathy Skoog. “I would rather be able to come back again but they are just wonderful people, it’s been fun working with them. I feel sad to not be able to come in and have a little chat even.”

Currently customers can expect a 15% percent off sale and the store is will close once everything is sold.

Explorations is open from 11 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday.

The store is located on Mountain Shadow Drive in Duluth.