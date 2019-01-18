Lungplus Helps You Breathe Warm During Arctic Blasts

Active Adventures: Ways To Stay Active Outside During Cold Snaps

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures we introduce you to Lungplus!

Lungplus is a device you place in your mouth and it aids in warming your entire body, so that you can still go outside in the below zero temperatures! It also helps you breathe easier. It also helps you with colds, throat pain, dry cough and will help asthmatics, COPD, CU or anyone sensitive to the cold.

It’s been used while shoveling snow, taking pictures out in the cold, skiing, snowshoeing, fishing, biking and more!

Check out the video above!

To order yours today, CLICK HERE: lungplususa.com

You can read testimonials of lungplus on that website too!