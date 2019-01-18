Mobile Sauna Warms Northlanders in Middle of Icy Cold

Sauna Popped Up at Brighton Beach

DULUTH, Minn.- If the lake calls to you but the cold stands in your way, Hiki Hut mobile sauna set up shop on Brighton Beach today.

Anyone can rent a seat in the sauna at $12 an hour, $16 for an hour and a half, and owners say it’s a hit in our climate.

“We’ve had a lot of brave souls wanting to jump in the lake or roll in the snow,” said co-owner Whitney Sundquist. “We’re hoping to get folks out and sauna once a month at least, kinda pop up in the weekends and maybe more in the future.”

Participants were so warm, they ran and jumped into the icy lake, before regretting their decision and immediately running back in the Sauna.

You can keep up with where the sauna will be popping up on their Facebook or Instagram page.