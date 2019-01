Prep Basketball: Lumberjack Girls, Spartan Boys Pick Up Friday Night Wins

The Cloquet girls got the win at home while the Superior boys were victorious on the road.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Allie Wotjziak led all scorers with 25 points as the Cloquet girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak, getting the win at home against Crosby-Ironton 53-41 Friday night.

And in boys action, Xavier Patterson’s 18 points was enough to push Superior past Duluth Denfeld 79-62.