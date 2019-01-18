Students Get Taste of Marine Training at Mini Bootcamp

Real Training with Real Drill Instructors

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior YMCA was turned into a training camp on Friday, as students got a taste of what it’s like to be a Marine at Mini Bootcamp.

The gym floor filled with young men and women planning to be, or interested in joining the United States Marine Corps.

Organizers say, being a Marine has a lot to offer.

“They’re shown a higher commitment and they’re wanting to better they’re lives,” said Staff Sergeant Andrew Kostek. “Everyone’s got different reasons for why they joined, whether that be education benefits for college, they want a more stable future financially, or the job market.”

The Mini Bootcamp was extra special, as Drill Instructors flew in from San Diego, to make the experience even more real.