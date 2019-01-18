“Super Wolf Blood Moon” This Weekend!
Viewing Times For The Northland (Weather & Cloud Cover Permitting)
Get your telescopes ready Northland! Sky-watchers will have a front-row seat to a rare cosmic event, as three lunar phenomena come together and give rise to a ‘Super Wolf Blood Moon’ on Sunday night!
So what is all of that? Let me break it down for you…
Super Moon: Is when the moon is closet to Earth and appears much bigger and brighter.
Wolf Moon: Is a January full moon, which is the f1st full moon of the year.
Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: During the totality of the eclipse, the full moon does not disappear entirely, instead turns a rusty shade of red. This red tint to the moon is caused from the Earth’s shadow. This usually happens twice a year, on average, and each total eclipse can be seen from only one hemisphere of the Earth.
Viewing: The best viewing for this eclipse will be in North and South America! The last total lunar eclipse occurred on July 27, 2018, and was visible across Africa and parts of Asia. This year’s total eclipse will be the first to be seen in North America in nearly three and half years. The next one won’t happen again until May 26, 2021.
Time: The entire eclipse will last around 3.5 hours, here’s the timing on the event and when to head outside in the frigid cold temperatures.
Penumbral Eclipse: begins Sunday, Jan. 20, 8:36 p.m. (the Full Moon will lose its brightness – you can give this a miss.)
Partial Eclipse: begins Sunday, Jan. 20, 9:33 p.m. (the Moon will start to get reddish in one corner, and slowly spread like a bite has been taken out of it! Cool sight!)
Full Eclipse – TOTALITY: begins Sunday, Jan. 20, 10:41 p.m. (The entire Moon will be red! It’s when to start looking, if you haven’t already!)
Maximum Eclipse: Monday, Jan. 21, 11:12 p.m. (this is the best part of the event and when the Moon will be at its most reddish. If you only have time for a five-minute look, come outside at this time!)
Full Eclipse: ends Monday, Jan. 21, 11:43 p.m. (the Moon will begin to lose its reddish “blood” tint.)
Partial Eclipse: ends Monday, Jan. 21, 12:50 a.m. (the Full Moon will regain its brightness – you can miss this.)
Penumbral Eclipse: ends Monday, Jan. 21, 1:48 a.m. (the Full Moon returns to normal, but it’s still a Super (bigger & brighter) Wolf Moon!)
Have fun and be sure to send Meteorologist Brittney Merlot your pictures of it!